LONDON, April 7 The Netherlands, Italy, Germany
and Ireland are scheduled to sell bonds at auction in the coming
week.
* On Tuesday, the Netherlands will sell 0.75-1.25 billion euros
of bonds maturing in January 2033.
* Italy is scheduled to sell debt on Wednesday, with further
details on size and tenor expected to be announced later on
Friday.
* Later on Wednesday, Germany will auction 3 billion euros of
10-year bonds.
* Finally, Ireland is scheduled for auctions on Wednesday.
Commerzbank analysts expect a 1 billion euro
reopening of its bonds maturing in May 2037. The Irish debt
agency is expected to announce details on Monday.
