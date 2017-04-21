Bastos resigns as head of Brazil's BNDES development bank
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in the week ahead.
* On Monday, Italy is scheduled to sell up to 1.25 billion euros in inflation linked bonds maturing in 2022 and 2032.
* Belgium is also scheduled to hold a bond sale on Monday. Analysts expect it to auction five and 10-year bonds.
* The Netherlands on Tuesday will auction 2 to 3 billion euros of 10-year government bonds.
* On Tuesday, Germany is scheduled to auction 4 billion euros of two-year paper.
* Finland on Wednesday will auction up to 1.5 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2047.
* On Thursday, Italy is slated to hold a sale of medium to long term bonds. Details are yet to be released.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)
LONDON, May 26 Miner and trader Glencore may have to pay up to $6 billion in cash in a possible tie-up with U.S. grains trader Bunge based on current valuations, Moody's ratings agency said on Friday, adding it did not expect an outright acquisition.