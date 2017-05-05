LONDON May 5 The Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Portugal and Italy are scheduled to hold bond auctions in the week ahead.

* On Tuesday, the Netherlands will sell 2 to 3 billion euros of five-year government bonds.

* On the same day, Germany auctions 500 million euros of a 30-year inflation-linked bond, while Austria is scheduled to sell 1.1 billion euros in bonds by reopening 2047 and 2027 issues.

* Germany comes to the market again on Wednesday, with a 3 billion euro sale of five-year bonds.

* Also on Wednesday, Portugal is to offer up to 1.25 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2027.

* Italy is scheduled to sell medium and long-term bonds on Thursday. The auction details are yet to be released.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)