LONDON, June 16 Three euro zone countries are
scheduled to sell bonds via auctions in the coming week.
* On Monday, Belgium is to raise 2.7-3.2 billion euros through a
sale of bonds. The country's debt agency will sell seven-year,
10-year and 30-year bonds via auctions.
* Also on Monday, Slovakia is scheduled to hold an auction.
Commerzbank analysts expect the country to sell up to 300
million euros of 10-year and 20-year bonds.
* On Wednesday, Germany is set to sell 1 billion euros of bonds
maturing in July 2044.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)