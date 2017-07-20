FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Spanish/German bond-yield spread tightest since 2015
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 20, 2017 / 2:20 PM / a day ago

Spanish/German bond-yield spread tightest since 2015

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The premium investors demand for holding euro zone periphery government bonds over top-rated German peers narrowed sharply on Thursday after the European Central Bank left its ultra-easy monetary policy stance unchanged.

The gap between Spanish and German 10-year government bond yields narrowed to 94 basis points, its tightest level since March 2015 .

The Portuguese yield gap with Germany was at its tightest since February 2016 at 248 bps, while the Italian/German yield spread was its narrowest since January at 157 basis points.

"Draghi was always going to be more dovish then he was in Sintra," said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole, referring to recent comments by ECB chief Mario Draghi in Portugal. "Against this backdrop and with volatility low, there is demand for peripheral bonds going into the quiet summer months." (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.