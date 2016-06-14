LONDON, June 14 A rise in Europe's peripheral
government bond yields on Tuesday amid worries before a British
vote on European Union membership pushed the yield gap over
top-rated German bonds to its widest levels since February.
The yield gap, or spread, between 10-year Portuguese bond
yields and German peers was at 337 basis points, its widest
since February when concerns about
the global economy rocked financial markets.
The Spanish/German yield gap widened as far as 158 basis
points, while the Italian/German yield spread moved to 146 basis
points .
Ireland's 10-year bond yield spread over Germany was also at
its widest in almost four months, at around 82 basis points
.
"The move in peripheral bond markets is due to the ongoing
focus on Brexit and polls showing the "Leave" camp in the lead,"
said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)