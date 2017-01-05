CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil falls, current account deficit widens

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3490, or 74.13 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across steeper yield curve TORONTO, May 30 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and the country's current account deficit widened, while U.S. data helped boost the greenback. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were pressured by concerns that production cuts by the world's big exporters may not be enough to drain a global glut that has d