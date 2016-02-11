LONDON Feb 11 Portugal 10-year bond yields
rose above 4 percent for the first time since
August 2014 on Thursday, as investors worried about global
growth and the health of the financial sector moved their money
out of lower-rated markets.
Within the euro zone, Portugal is the lowest rated
significant debt issuer after Greece, and is still struggling to
regain its investment grade status after exiting the bailout it
needed to navigate the region's 2011-2012 debt crisis.
Worries that Portugal's new government may not be able to
stick to the reform path that helped Lisbon exit a bailout deal
in 2014 are also contributing to the sour sentiment in the
country's bond market.
"Everything that is risky is taking a beating today," said
Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan. "Portugal is taking
more of a beating than others because the present government is
having difficulties convincing investors that it can meet the
budget targets set out by the European Commission."
Portuguese yields were 71 basis points up at
4.30 percent, on course for their biggest daily rise since July
2013.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by
Marius Zaharia)