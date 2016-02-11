* Yields surge above 4 pct for first time in 1 1/2 years
* Lisbon targeted in global markets rout
* Investors worried about budget plan, QE qualification
(Adds quote, Eurogroup comments)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 11 Portuguese bonds got caught
between concern about global growth and worries about the health
of the world's banks on Thursday, as investors singled the
country out as a weak link within the euro zone.
Yields on Lisbon's 10-year debt shot above 4 percent for the
first time in 18 months, adding to a rise of around 150 basis
points over the last fortnight, and shares in the country's
banks fell sharply.
In echoes of the euro zone debt crisis of 2011-2012, the
banking concerns morphed into aversion towards sovereign risk,
leading investors to dump the bonds of the most vulnerable
countries.
That aversion has been magnified in Portugal, where
investors wonder whether the country's new government can stick
to a budget plan agreed with the European Commission last
Friday. The draft budgets requires indirect tax increases to
comply with European Union limits on deficits.
"Everything that is risky is taking a beating today," said
Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan. "Portugal is taking
more of a beating than others because the present government is
having difficulties convincing investors that it can meet the
budget targets set out by the European Commission."
After a meeting of finance ministers on Thursday, Eurogroup
head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said Portugal must be ready to take
extra measures to stick to EU targets.
Although concerned by recent turbulence in its bonds, the
Portuguese government sees it as a broader market move without
links to its budget policy.
But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Portugal
should no longer unsettle markets by "creating the impression"
that it wants to move away from reforms that improve the
country's finances.
Portuguese yields were 45 basis points up at
4.00 percent at 1430GMT, having been as high 4.38 percent
earlier in the day. They were on course for their biggest daily
rise since July 2013.
The cost of insuring Portuguese debt via credit default
swaps also rose to the highest it has been in more than two
years, according to data provider Markit.
In keeping with a rout in global stock markets, Lisbon's
PSI-20 equity index was down 4 percent. Shares in major
banks Banco Comercial Portugues and Banco BPI
were down 4 to 5 percent.
The health of the financial sector is now a global concern.
Negative interest rates aimed at creating inflation and flatter
yield curves caused by a weaker growth outlook are compounding
the problems.
But the first episode in which banking worries had an impact
on government borrowing costs this year occurred in Portugal.
Private bondholders there are challenging a decision by the
central bank to transfer nearly 2 billion euros of Novo Banco
bonds into a bad bank, making some investments nearly worthless.
As investors barreled out of Portuguese bonds, top-rated
German debt benefited. Yields on Germany's 10-year bonds - the
European benchmark - touched a new 9 1/2-month low of 0.15
percent.
Other lower-rated debt in Italy and Spain held up relatively
well. Strategists said support from local investors was stronger
in those countries.
"This week, investors have been waiting to see domestic
buyers supporting the periphery. That has happened to some
extent for the likes of Spain and Italy but much less for
Portugal," RBS strategist Michael Michaelides said.
Lisbon's isolation also meant it might lose the protection
of European Central Bank quantitative easing. The country is
just one ratings downgrade away from losing the minimum credit
rating required by the ECB programme and keeping
its finances in order will be crucial to avoiding such a cut
.
The country's Socialist-led government is being given some
leeway by an EU executive seemingly taking a softer approach in
applying its fiscal rules. But it is running a fine line with
investors who do not want it to go too far in rolling back
austerity.
"There are certainly risks with Portugal," Patrick
O'Donnell, an investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management,
said.
"Its economy is in a relatively weak position and
politically it is weak as well, and there are question marks
over its budget and the European Commission's treatment of the
budget."
(Reporting by John Geddie; Additional reporting by Dhara
Ranasinghe and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine Evans, Larry
King)