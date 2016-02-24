* Lisbon's bonds outperform euro zone peers
* Parliament approves budget with EU concessions
* Portugal to buy back short-dated bonds on Thursday
* German yields hit new 10-month low as oil slides
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 24 Short-dated Portuguese bond
yields fell on Wednesday after parliament gave initial approval
to the minority Socialist government's 2016 budget and the
country prepared to buy back bonds from investors.
Lisbon's bond yields fell faster than those of their euro
zone peers on a day that tumbling oil prices and investor risk
aversion pulled German, French and Finnish 10-year yields to
10-month lows.
Worries about Portugal's finances were partly behind a
market rout earlier this month and prompted the government to
give ground to its European Union partners on additional
measures to make sure the country, one of the bloc's most
indebted, meets EU fiscal targets.
Despite these concessions, the budget bill passed at its
first reading by 122 votes to 107 in the 230-seat parliament. It
now goes to committees for in-detail discussions before a final
vote due on March 16.
Strategists said plans announced on Tuesday to buy back
bonds maturing in 2017, 2018 and 2019 at a reverse auction on
Thursday also fuelled the rally, prompting market-makers to up
their prices on shorter-dated bonds.
"When you have a minority government there is always going
to be a bit of concern about getting anything through
(parliament) so there is a bit of relief in the market, and the
buyback is also a driver," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell
said.
Two-year Portuguese bond yields were 32 basis points lower
at 0.54 percent and five-year yields fell 11 basis
points to 2.18 percent.
Portugal's 10-year bond yield tumbled more
than 20 basis points in early trading to 3.16 percent, before
reversing falls to stand 1.5 basis points higher at 3.39 percent
in late trade as investors steered away from risky assets.
"Portugal seems to be in the firing line when there is risk
aversion," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at RIA
Capital Markets. "Investors are nervous about the commitment to
fiscal consolidation in the medium term, and worries that there
could be a potential U-turn of structural reforms means
investors are demanding a risk premium."
Other analysts also cautioned about reading too much into
the price moves because of thin liquidity in the Portuguese
market compared to others.
Jaime Costero, a bond strategist at BBVA, said that just 100
million euros of trading can move Portuguese debt several basis
points. It would take five times that to get a similar move in
Spanish equivalents.
ECB CUSHION
In further signs the tide could be starting to turn for
Portugal, which has been at the centre of concerns about the
health of Europe's financial sector, the European Central Bank
has hinted it may take measures to protect banks from further
policy easing.
Concerns that negative interest rates on bank deposits, set
by the ECB to try to encourage lending across the bloc, may be
doing more harm that good have firmed expectations that the ECB
will introduce a tiered rate similar to that in Japan.
Further ECB easing is expected next month. A fresh slide in
oil on Wednesday underlines the uphill task the central bank
faces in hauling back inflation towards its near 2 percent
target.
Market expectations for long-term inflation, which are
closely watched by the ECB, have slumped, with the five-year
forward rate hitting a record low of 1.41 percent
on Wednesday.
German 10-year yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- fell almost
6 basis points to a 10-month low of 0.128 percent.
"It has been a broad risk off environment with falling oil
prices being the main trigger," Credit Agricole strategist
Orlando Green said.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine
Evans)