LONDON Aug 16 Portuguese government bond yields were set for their biggest daily rise since Britain's vote to leave the European Union on Tuesday, after rating agency DBRS said pressures were building on the country's creditworthiness.

DBRS's view is closely watched because it is the only one of the four agencies recognised by the European Central Bank to have an investment grade rank for Portugal, a rating it needs to qualify for the central bank's quantitative easing scheme.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields rose 11 basis points to 2.81 percent, the biggest daily rise seen since June 24 when the results of Britain's Brexit vote sent shockwaves through markets.

The rise in Portuguese yields also hauled other euro zone equivalents higher, with benchmark German bond yields reversing an early fall to hit a near one-month high of minus 0.05 percent .

"DBRS have flagged that they have some concerns about Portugal, and that has started a bit of a sell-off which has radiated elsewhere in the euro zone," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.