LONDON Aug 17 Portugal's 10-year government bond yield rose sharply for a second straight day on Wednesday, rising to a two-week high following a warning from ratings agency DBRS on the country's credit rating.

DBRS said on Tuesday pressures were building on Portugal's creditworthiness.

Its views are closely watched because it is the only one of the four agencies recognised by the European Central Bank to give Portugal the investment grade rating it needs to qualify for the central bank's quantitative easing scheme.

Portugal's 10-year bond yield rose 10 basis points to 2.97 percent on Wednesday, its highest level in two weeks, following a 15 bps rise on Tuesday.

All other euro zone yields were flat to slightly lower on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)