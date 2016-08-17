(Updates prices for close)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON Aug 17 Portugal's 10-year government bond yield rose sharply for a second straight day on Wednesday, hitting its highest for almost three weeks after a warning from credit agency DBRS.

DBRS told Reuters on Tuesday that pressures were building on its creditworthiness as a low-growth economy battles to contain high debt levels and contend with strains in the banking sector.

It is the only one of the four agencies recognised by the European Central Bank (ECB) to give Portugal the investment grade rating it needs to qualify for the bank's quantitative easing scheme.

Portugal's 10-year bond yield rose 12 basis points (bps) to a 2-1/2-week high of 2.99 percent, taking its increases over the past two days to almost 30 bps. On Tuesday, yields posted their biggest daily rise since Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.

The rise in Portuguese yields pushed the gap over top-rated German Bunds back above 300 bps.

"The risk around a DBRS downgrade is real but the probability is DBRS keeps Portugal's rating as it is with a negative outlook," Societe Generale analyst Ciaran O'Hagan said.

DBRS's BBB (low) rating for Portugal has a 'stable' outlook and is next due for review on Oct. 21.

The rating is also significant because an investment grade rating is required for Portuguese government bonds to be used as collateral by banks at ECB lending operations.

According to Rabobank, Portuguese banks borrow almost 25 billion euros from the ECB, with Portuguese government bonds (PGBs) probably constituting a large proportion of the collateral used.

"This means that if PGBs were no longer eligible it would be a problem for Portuguese banks," Rabobank said in a note.

The sharp rise in Portuguese yields contrasted with the rest of the euro zone, where yields were mostly lower.

Investors kept a keen eye on Spain where the conservative People's Party mandated its leader Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday to hold talks on forming a pact with the Ciudadanos party.

But significant hurdles remain to breaking an eight-month stalemate, as the two parties would still be short of a majority in parliament and would therefore need the Socialists' backing.

Acting prime minister Rajoy urged the Socialists, who have so far steadfastly refused to back him, to compromise.

Spanish 10-year yields were 2 bps lower on the day at 0.98 percent, according to Tradeweb.