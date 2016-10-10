LONDON Oct 10 Portugal's government bond yields
tumbled in early Monday trade, with analysts citing positive
comments from the country's finance minister on the DBRS ratings
stance as a reason for the move.
DBRS told Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno late on
Friday that it is "totally comfortable" with the country's
strong fiscal position, an evaluation that the minister said
bodes well for Portugal to keep its only investment grade
rating.
Without that investment grade rating, Portugal would not be
eligible for the European Central Bank's 1.7 trillion euro asset
purchase scheme.
Portugal's 10-year bond yield fell as much as 8 basis points
to 3.53 percent, falling back from more than
three-month peaks.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)