* DBRS keeps Portugal's BBB (low) rating, stable outlook

* Portuguese bond yields slide to lowest since early Sept

* Spanish yields fall on hopes of political breakthrough

* Austria says could sell 70-year bonds in near future (Adds Austria 70-year bond announcement, updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Oct 24 Portugal's borrowing costs tumbled to six-week lows on Monday after it passed a crucial ratings test, while yields in neighbouring Spain fell sharply on signs that 10 months of political deadlock may be near an end.

Ratings agency DBRS maintained its BBB (low) rating with a stable outlook for Portugal late on Friday, upholding the investment-grade rank the country needs to stay in the ECB's massive bond-buying programme.

That sparked a relief rally in Portuguese bonds, sending 10-year yields down as much as 15 basis points to 3.05 percent , though by 1530 GMT this was back up to 3.15 percent, still down 4 bps on the day.

In Spain, conservative leader Mariano Rajoy was set to secure a second term in power for his People's Party after the Socialists agreed on Sunday to abstain in a confidence vote to be held this week.

That pushed Spanish yields down 5 bps to just over two-week lows of 1.06 percent. As the day wore on, that drop reversed to a large extent and the yield was at 1.10 percent by 1530 GMT, down less than 1 bp on the day.

The country has been in political limbo after elections in December and June left no single party with a majority, paralysing institutions and threatening to derail an economic recovery.

As risks facing Portugal and Spain ebbed, their southern European peer Italy could become the main underperformer as it faces political uncertainty ahead of referendum on constitutional reform on Dec. 4.

ITALY CONCERN

"There's generally good news all around in terms of risk towards the periphery following the ratings news on Portugal and signs that we'll get a new government in Spain," said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.

"The elephant in the room remains Italy, with the referendum looming."

Fitch Ratings, which left Italy's BBB+ rating unchanged late on Friday, said it had cut the outlook to negative because of weak growth, high debt and the uncertain outcome of the referendum.

Yields on higher-rated euro zone government bonds, on the other hand, rose after Austria said it was exploring the possibility of selling 70-year bonds via a syndication in the near future, subject to investor feedback.

Austria's 30-year benchmark was one of the worst performing bonds on Monday, its yield rising 5.7 bps to 1.02 percent as investors made space for the potential sale of new bonds .

German and French long-dated government bond yields were also up on the day, by about 4 bps each.

"Partly because of the Austria 70-year and partly because PMIs in Europe were better than expected, yields are rising, particularly as market liquidity is not so good," said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at Mizuho.

Euro zone business activity picked up more than expected in October as new work for services companies flooded in at the fastest rate since April, but there was still no sign of inflationary pressures, Markit's Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alison Williams)