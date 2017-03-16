LONDON, March 16 Dutch bank ING said on Thursday
that it is no longer a primary dealer for Slovenia, the latest
in a string of banks to have stopped making markets for certain
European government bonds.
In an emailed statement to Reuters, a spokesperson for the
bank said: "As of 2017, ING is no longer a primary dealer for
Slovenian government bonds."
The number of primary dealers across European bond markets
has been declining as increased regulation since the 2008
financial crisis and massive bond-buying by central banks for
monetary stimulus has weighed on bond-market trading volumes.
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said
in a report on Wednesday that the average number of primary
dealers in the European Union has fallen to around 18 from
around 23 in 2006.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing
by Larry King)