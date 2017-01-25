* Govts use syndications to stem exodus of banks from bond
issues
* Credit Agricole the latest to cut primary dealerships in
Europe
* Dealerships still a good branding exercise, says HSBC
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Jan 25 European governments are trying
to make the way they issue public debt more attractive to
investment banks to prevent more of them leaving the sector in
an exodus that could push up borrowing costs.
A decline in the number of banks handling bond deals for
governments -- Credit Agricole late last year became the latest
to withdraw from primary dealing in some European countries --
has raised fears of reduced competition in debt sales that could
leave governments facing higher interest rates.
While government debt issuing agencies say there is no
immediate threat to their borrowing model, some acknowledge that
more needs to be done to keep the banks onside. This could
include increasing the share of borrowing by syndication, for
which banks charge a fee.
Primary dealers underwrite debt issues, buying bonds from
governments in auctions and selling them to investors with a
view to making a profit. They are also charged with maintaining
liquidity in the secondary market for those bonds among
investors, so need to hold debt on their books.
But under pressure from regulators to reduce their exposure
to risk, many banks have been re-evaluating their involvement in
the business, to the concern of some governments.
"Though we are happy with our business model for the time
being, there has been a lot of discussion about whether
countries need to change the model and offer some incentives for
the banks," said Teppo Koivisto, director of finance at
Finland's state treasury.
Some sort of gradual change in the primary dealership model
looks inevitable, he said.
SYNDICATION
In response, some European governments have started to sell
more bonds via syndication, under which they appoint a group of
banks to sell bonds to investors in exchange for a fee.
France, for example, sold 13 billion euros of bonds through
syndications in 2016 compared to none at all in 2015 and 3.5
billion euros in 2014. Already in 2017, France this week sold 7
billion euros of "green bonds", which fund environmentally
beneficial projects, via syndication.
Two of France's remaining primary dealers said that was
partly a response to the investment banking pull-back.
Government debt-issuing agencies have a duty to get the best
deal for taxpayers, but they must also keep banks incentivised,
they said.
"That's why you're seeing this spate of syndications from
France - they are worried," said one primary dealer.
France's debt office did not respond to a request for
comment.
Anne Leclercq, head of Belgium's debt agency - a regular
seller of syndicated bonds - said some turnover among primary
dealers is normal, but governments have to ensure the way debt
is sold works for all those involved.
"We have to make sure (banks) are sufficiently
remunerated for the services offered," she said.
She said primary dealers could be rewarded by offering more
syndications and attractive deals called non-competitive
subscriptions under which banks can buy government bonds at a
fixed price.
Thomson Reuters data shows the number of bonds sold via
syndication by European governments rose 7 percent in 2016 to
212 billion euros.
Fees edged higher in 2016 to $925 million, 4 percent higher
than the year before, according to figures from Thomson
Reuters/Freeman Consulting.
UNDER PRESSURE
Banks have been under pressure from regulators since the
2008 financial crisis to run themselves in a more sustainable
manner, and have pruned many areas of their business as a
result. The banks that quit primary dealing in the European
government bond sector say this is part of that process.
Of the other investment banks to have cut back on primary
dealerships, the most notable was Credit Suisse, which in 2015
pulled out of making markets for most European countries.
Last year, Santander stopped acting as a primary dealer for
France and in 2015 ING quit Ireland and Commerzbank left Italy.
Also in 2085, Belgium did not re-appoint Deutsche Bank as a
primary dealer and dropped Nordea as a recognised dealer because
they were not active enough to meet the Belgian debt agency's
requirements.
In Britain, Societe Generale and Credit Suisse have quit as
dealers in recent years.
Despite this, bankers agreed that a core group will stay in
this sector, but they expect more departures from the smaller
players.
Business considerations aside, involvement in government
bonds has other benefits.
"It is a very good branding exercise to be in the France
50-year for example, and it shows your commitment to the
region," said Jean-Marc Mercier, global head of debt capital
markets at HSBC.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Giles Elgood)