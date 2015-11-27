LONDON Nov 27 Adding the debt of cities and
regions to the ECB's stimulus programme would allow it to extend
quantitative easing well into the second half of 2018, two years
beyond its proposed end date, according to private estimates.
Essentially, incorporating debt issued by the likes of Paris
and Bavaria opens a vast new market for the European Central
Bank, helping it avoid running out of bonds to buy.
According to data from Thomson Reuters IFR, almost $500
billion of bonds issued by European cities and regions are in
circulation, the large majority of which are German.
The move into this field is being considered by the bank,
which is widely expected to announce further easing measures
next week designed to prop up fragile growth and low inflation
in the euro zone.
"The ECB could keep it going for 1-1/2 to two years after
September 2016 if it takes this step," RBC's chief European
macro strategist Peter Schaffrik said.
The ECB now mainly buys sovereign debt under QE, but also
agency, asset-backed, covered and some state-backed corporate
bonds.
Assuming scarcity in smaller markets would not derail the
whole QE programme, RBC estimates bond-buying could last for
another year at the current pace of 60 billion euros a month.
The addition of regional debt would add a further 6-10
months because it would prevent any bottleneck in the German
sovereign market, where most QE purchases are made.
Similar calculations by Morgan Stanley estimate the current
programme could run until April or May 2018, with regional debt
extending it to October 2018.
Extending QE well into 2018 depends on the ECB being able to
buy the maximum amount in each bond, which could prove difficult
in practice because some holders may not want to sell.
GAME CHANGER
The calculations are based around the current rules of the
programme, under which the ECB only buys debt maturing in
two-to-30 years and can hold up to a quarter or a third of each
bond, depending on its terms. Purchases of debt as a share of
overall QE is limited to each country's contribution to the
ECB's capital.
Other analysts take a more conservative approach in
calculating the potential impact of including municipal debt.
Rabobank said the move may only add a couple of months to QE
as yields on many of the German bonds are below the deposit rate
which marks the lower limit for purchases, while the central
bank may also decide to step up the pace of bond buying.
RBC and Morgan Stanley's estimates assume that once/if the
ECB lowers its deposit rate in December, most German regional
debt will become eligible again. Money markets are pricing in a
cut of at least 10 basis points next week..
"We are talking about quite far into the future, but the
market always thinks about the outer limit to which the ECB can
go with these purchases," Morgan Stanley's rates strategist
Jesper Rooth said.
"If the ECB announces some other asset class it would be an
important signal that they could continue for longer."
