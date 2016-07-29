* Central bank builds stake in government debt via stimulus
* ECB expected to raise limits on bond-buying soon
* Move could make future debt restructurings problematic
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 29 The European Central Bank could
scupper future euro zone debt restructurings if it increases the
amount of a country's bonds it can buy under its economic
stimulus programme, a top debt lawyer has warned.
The problem, on the radar of European authorities suffering
a hangover from the 2012 crisis, has been pushed to the fore by
expectations the ECB will need to raise limits on its bond
purchases to keep its quantitative easing scheme on track.
Kai Schaffelhuber, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy, said
that if the ECB permitted itself to buy more than a third of a
country's debt it would make a restructuring of privately-held
bonds more difficult, a move that could increase the likelihood
of taxpayer rescues.
In a debt restructuring, a quorum of investors, which can
vary in size, has to agree the terms of a deal. The ECB cannot
participate because it is forbidden from directly financing
governments.
"They (the ECB) should avoid a situation where they are
holding so much (of a) debt that a restructuring becomes
virtually impossible," said Schaffelhuber, whose firm worked on
Greece's 2012 debt restructuring.
A public backlash at the billions of euros spent in bailing
out euro zone countries and their banks over the last six years
has given rise to a raft of legislation aimed at ensuring
private investors share the pain in future defaults.
Yet desperate to lift growth and inflation, the ECB and
national central banks started buying government bonds early
last year in order to drive down countries' borrowing costs and
spur cheaper lending to businesses.
The ECB initially limited its purchases to 25 percent of
each individual bond and a third of a country's outstanding
debt, saying it wanted to mitigate the risk of becoming a
dominant creditor of governments. After six months it raised the
issue limit to a third for all bonds, except for a minority
which have specific restructuring clauses known as collective
action clauses.
Some market analysts think the ECB could raise either one or
both of these thresholds again, as soon as September, amid signs
it is approaching overall limits in Portugal and Ireland, and as
yields on many German bonds fall below the ECB's deposit rate -
the lower limit for purchases.
ECB President Mario Draghi declined to address the issue at
its policy meeting last week, but said technicalities would not
stand in the way of the asset buying and that the ECB would
review the programme if necessary.
IMPASSE
Schaffelhuber said that as bonds have varying restructuring
clauses and are issued under different laws, it is difficult to
say how big a stake would block a deal. But he said buying up to
50 percent of overall debt would "almost certainly" result in an
"impasse" in negotiations. The bigger the stake the ECB holds,
the more difficult it is for other investors to form a quorum.
Under this scenario a public bailout becomes the most likely
solution, although Schaffelhuber said there could be a fudge
whereby the ECB agrees to extend the repayment schedule of bonds
or reduces interest payments. This provides relief but is not
legally equivalent to forgiving debt outright, he said.
Rodrigo Olivares-Caminal, chair in banking and finance law
at London's Queen Mary University agreed that the ECB could
create "complications" in a restructuring if it built a large
stake, but added that "with these things there tends to always
be a way".
Just five years ago German politicians and the Bundesbank
insisted the ECB could not and would not buy government bonds
but, as it ran out of other ways to stimulate growth, legal and
political resistance to QE evaporated.
Some investors argue that in building ever larger stakes and
reducing the risk of debt restructurings, the ECB effectively
cuts the credit risk for other bondholders - which in turn
retains market access at affordable interest rates for the
sovereign and lessens the need for future bailouts.
"If you are going to allow that government to continue to
issue, and you continue with your bond buying, then the music
doesn't stop," said Hani Redha, portfolio manager at PineBridge
Investments.
Quantitative easing is scheduled to run until March 2017,
although the ECB has kept the door open to an extension, which
most analysts think likely.
The longer the scheme runs, the more likely the ECB is to
build a dominant stake, leaving few private investors to share
the burden of another debt crisis.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)