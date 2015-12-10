By John Geddie and Alasdair Pal

LONDON Dec 10 Greece was the best government bond investment in the euro zone this year despite almost leaving the currency bloc in a dispute over its third financial rescue while Finland, a champion of fiscal responsibility, lost the most money for investors.

Speculators could have booked profits of over 12 percent on Greek debt if they held on through June when they were staring at losses of 50 percent during heated talks on a third bailout between Athens and its creditors which looked as though they might end with the country leaving the euro zone.

Meanwhile Finland, which threatened to stay out of Greece's third bailout, has lost its allure as an ultra-safe investment. Its low coupons have not been sufficient to compensate for a fall in price caused by a steady deterioration in its economic outlook and a recession in its largest trading partner Russia.

"You had huge pressure on Greek bonds in the summer and then it receded, whereas for Finland the bonds have felt gradual pressure throughout due to the weak economic outlook," Nordea's fixed income chief analyst, Jan von Gerich, said.

Finnish 10-year government bonds have lost around 2.5 percent so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream, while Greek equivalents have bounced back to return more than 12.2 percent. link.reuters.com/var26w

A widely anticipated interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Dec. 16 may yet erase some of the gains or magnify losses, but is likely to be felt by all members equally.

After years of crisis, three bailouts and the world's biggest sovereign debt restructuring, junk-rated Greek bonds are largely held by U.S. distressed debt funds and private firms such as Providence, Rhode Island-based Japonica Partners.

"We are long-term holders and have not sold," said Christopher Magarian, finance group director at Japonica Partners.

But the international asset managers and central banks that have regarded Finland's top-rated debt as a safe haven since it became one of the founding members of currency union in 1999, may be having second thoughts after its own finance minister labelled it "the sick man of Europe".

Finland is close to recording its fourth consecutive year of economic contraction, its exports dropped by over 10 percent, and it is in danger of losing another of its triple-A credit ratings.

BlackRock, Aviva and State Street are the biggest holders of Finland's 10-year bond, according to eMAXX data.

German bonds -- the bloc's benchmark and another low-yielding safe haven from trouble in the periphery -- have returned a negative 0.8 percent in the year to date.

In the periphery, Italian debt has returned a solid 3.2 percent during an atypical period of stability in its domestic politics, while Portuguese debt returned 2.2 percent even though inconclusive elections in October threw the country into a period of political turmoil. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Graphic by Alasdair Pal; editing by Nigel Stephenson and Anna Willard)