STRASBOURG May 22 The euro zone needs a roadmap
that spells out specific steps on fiscal and economic
integration leading to the joint issuance of debt in the medium-
to long-term, the European Commissioner for Economic and
Monetary Affairs Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.
French President Francois Hollande is expected to lead a
push to promote the idea of mutualised European debt at an
informal summit in Brussels on Wednesday, raising pressure on
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to drop her opposition to the
proposal.
Hollande is likely to be backed by Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and the
European Commission, which has long supported euro area bonds,
producing a feasibility study on them late last year before the
initiative was pushed to the background.
"We need to reflect what kind of European Union would be
required to deepen economic and political integration, for
instance, so that joint issuance of debt would make sense for
all member states sharing the common currency," Rehn said in a
speech to the European Parliament.
"The Green Paper on stability bonds from last November needs
to be followed up soon, ideally with a medium- to long-term
roadmap that outlines the necessary deeper fiscal and economic
integration in order to minimise moral hazard and ensure fiscal
sustainability - or in other words, the features of an economic
(and political) union required to make mutualisation of debt
rational," he said.