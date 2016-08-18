LONDON Aug 18 The yield on Spain's 10-year
government bond fell to a record low on Thursday, pushed down by
signs of progress to end the country's political deadlock.
Spain's acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday
he had taken a "decisive step" towards forming a government by
agreeing to a pact with a smaller rival, but still lacks the
majority he needs for a second term.
The country has been mired in a political limbo since
elections in December and June left all parties short of a
majority and unable to agree on terms to govern together.
Rajoy, whose conservative People's Party came first in both
ballots, said he was ready to face a parliamentary vote to form
a government.
While he still lacks the backing he needs from the
second-placed Socialists, progress made so far helped send
Spanish bond yields to fresh record lows.
Spain's 10-year government bond yield fell as low as 0.909
percent, according to Reuters data, and was down
almost 7 basis points on the day.
That pushed the gap over top-rated German Bund yields
below 100 bps to its tightest level since April
2015.
"We're seeing a significant improvement in sentiment towards
Spanish bonds as investors hunt for yield and it is looking
increasingly likely that Rajoy will be able to form a
government," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
"The missing element is the Socialists but the risk premium
has come down on Spain."
Other euro zone bond yields were 1-3 bps lower, with the
exception of Portugal.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe,; editing by Nigel Stephenson)