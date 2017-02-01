LONDON Feb 1 The share of euro zone government debt with negative yields fell to around 40 percent in January from 46 percent in December, as a sell-off in bond markets gathered pace on signs of stronger economic growth and a pick-up in inflation.

Of around 7.09 trillion euros of the bonds in the system, about 2.8 trillion euros, or 40.21 percent, yield less than zero. That is the lowest share since at least June 2016.

Tradeweb's data shows around 22 percent of euro zone government bonds yield less than the ECB's deposit rate of minus 0.4 percent, down from almost 30 percent in December.

The sell-off in global bond markets, fuelled by expectations of higher inflation in the U.S. under new President Donald Trump's economic policies, also pushed more corporate bond yields into positive territory.

Around 21 percent of the euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds available on the Tradeweb platform yielded less than zero in January, down from almost 25 percent in December.

Tradeweb's data is based on market value at the close of trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)