LONDON, March 6 The share of euro zone
government debt with negative yields rose to almost 43 percent
last month from 40 percent in January, as French election
jitters helped boost demand for safe-haven bonds, according to
Tradeweb data released on Monday.
Of around 7.18 trillion euros ($7.6 trillion) of the bonds
in the system, about 3.08 trillion euros, or 42.94 percent,
yield less than zero.
Tradeweb's data shows around 26 percent of euro zone
government bonds yielded less than the European Central Bank's
deposit rate of minus 0.4 percent last month, up from around 22
percent in January.
Yields on two-year German government bond yields fell to a
record low of minus 0.96 percent last month.
Analysts attributed that fall to several factors including
increased buying of short-term paper by the ECB for monetary
stimulus and demand for safe-haven German debt on heightened
concerns about the popularity of the far-right anti-euro Marine
Le Pen in France's presidential race.
Around 31 percent of the euro-denominated investment-grade
corporate bonds available on the Tradeweb platform yielded less
than zero in February, up from about 21 percent in January.
Tradeweb's data is based on market values as of the end of
February. ($1 = 0.9430 euros)
