LONDON, March 1 Almost 4 percent of the 2.7 trillion euro-denominated investment grade corporate bond market in Europe has yields below zero, more than double the number seen just three weeks ago.

Data from trading platform Tradeweb showed roughly 105 billion euros ($114 billion) worth of investment grade corporate bonds have a negative bid yield, up from about 48 billion euros in early February.

That reflects a greater willingness among investors to pay for the privilege of lending to the most trusted borrowers.

The Bank of Japan's move to introduce negative interest rates in January and speculation that the European Central Bank is poised to cut its deposit rate of minus 0.30 percent deeper into negative territory next week has triggered a further move lower in bond yields in major developed markets.

Japan became the first G7 nation to auction 10-year government bonds at a negative yield on Tuesday, while German bonds with a maturity of up to nine years have yields below zero.

According to Tradeweb, about 43 percent or 3.1 trillion euros of the 7 trillion euro-denominated government bond market in Europe has yields below zero.

That's up slightly from about 2.9 trillion euros three weeks ago.

The data is based on the market value of euro-denominated sovereign and corporate bonds in Europe, calculated using the mid-price at Monday's close. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)