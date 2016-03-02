(Repeats from Tuesday without changes)
LONDON, March 1 Almost 4 percent of the 2.7
trillion euro-denominated investment grade corporate bond market
in Europe has yields below zero, more than double the number
seen just three weeks ago.
Data from trading platform Tradeweb showed roughly 105
billion euros ($114 billion) worth of investment grade corporate
bonds have a negative bid yield, up from about 48 billion euros
in early February.
That reflects a greater willingness among investors to pay
for the privilege of lending to the most trusted borrowers.
The Bank of Japan's move to introduce negative interest
rates in January and speculation that the European Central Bank
is poised to cut its deposit rate of minus 0.30 percent deeper
into negative territory next week has triggered a further move
lower in bond yields in major developed markets.
Japan became the first G7 nation to auction 10-year
government bonds at a negative yield on Tuesday, while German
bonds with a maturity of up to nine years have yields below
zero.
According to Tradeweb, about 43 percent or 3.1 trillion
euros of the 7 trillion euro-denominated government bond market
in Europe has yields below zero.
That's up slightly from about 2.9 trillion euros three weeks
ago.
The data is based on the market value of euro-denominated
sovereign and corporate bonds in Europe, calculated using the
mid-price at Monday's close.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)