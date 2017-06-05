PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 5 The share of euro zone government debt with negative yields rose to nearly 46 percent in May, its highest level so far this year, according to Tradeweb data released on Monday.
Of around 7.3 trillion euros of debt in the system, about 3.3 trillion euros, yielded less than zero at the end of last month. That is highest share since December and is up from around 44 percent at the end of April.
Tradeweb's data shows almost 27 percent of euro zone government bonds yield less than the ECB's deposit rate of minus 0.4 percent, also the highest share since December. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 23 Japanese government bond prices dipped across the board on Friday, with days of flattening in the yield curve partially reversed following weak results at the Bank of Japan's regular debt-buying operation.