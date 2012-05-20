LONDON May 20 The euro zone can protect its
currency if its stronger countries provide more support for the
weaker to help them deal with their problems, British finance
minister George Osborne said in a newspaper on Sunday.
The future of Europe's 17-country single currency bloc is
under threat from a political stalemate in Greece, which could
lead to its departure from the monetary union at unknown costs
to the financial system and global economic stability.
"Euro zone countries must either stand behind their currency
or face up to the prospect of Greek exit, with all the risks
that could involve," Osborne wrote in The Sunday Times.
"How can they stand behind the euro? First, those countries
with high deficits and low competitiveness need to carry on
confronting their problems head on. But in the absence of
flexible exchange rates, the economic and political barriers to
dealing with those problems will only get worse without more
support from the core of the euro zone."
He added that the euro zone must follow "the remorseless
logic" of monetary union towards greater fiscal integration and
"burden-sharing", with Eurobonds one possible option.
"Finally, the whole of Europe needs to become more
competitive and productive. That means reforming welfare
systems, investing in infrastructure, more job-friendly
employment laws, better education and lower business taxes," he
wrote.
Greek voters this month toppled a government that had agreed
to painfully austere terms of an international bailout plan, and
uncertainty hangs over the next election set for June 17.
Osborne's comments follow a remark made by British Prime
Minister David Cameron that a government source said was a
veiled suggestion that the European Central Bank should follow
the example of the Bank of England by embarking on an asset
purchase programme to lift economic growth in the euro zone.
"Clearly, just as Britain benefits from a strong government
with a strong deficit reduction plan and strong banks but also
an independent monetary policy giving us low interest rates,
helping to push demand in the economy, so the euro zone I
believe needs that approach as well," Cameron said at a summit
of the Group of Eight major economies on Saturday.
British officials are deeply worried about the impact that a
break-up of the euro and a further deterioration of the euro
zone crisis could have on Britain's recession-hit economy. The
country is outside the euro zone but about 40 percent of its
exports go to the single currency bloc.
The turmoil in the euro zone appears to be making Britain's
membership of the larger European Union increasingly unpopular
among voters, undermining support for Cameron's Conservative
Party which leads the governing coalition.
In an opinion poll by ComRes for the Sunday Mirror and
Independent on Sunday newspapers, 46 percent of Britons said
they would vote for Britain to leave the EU in a referendum,
compared to the 30 percent who disagreed.
And 26 percent of Conservative voters would "seriously
consider" switching their support to the UK Independence Party
(UKIP), Britain's biggest anti-EU party, if an election were
held now.
However, Conservative Justice Minister Kenneth Clarke said
Britain's exit from the EU would be "disastrous".
"I can't think of anything more irrelevant to the present
situation actually, nor personally can I think of anything more
disastrous than the British leaving the European Union and
deciding now is the moment to take up splendid isolation," he
told Sky News television on Sunday.