By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Jan 15 Standard & Poor's decision
to cut the sovereign credit ratings of nine euro zone countries
shows Europe must step up its efforts to kick-start growth,
Britain's foreign minister said on Sunday.
William Hague also said Britain's Foreign Office had
contingency plans for a variety of scenarios in the euro zone
while declining to confirm media reports that his department had
drawn up plans to aid Britons living in euro zone countries if
the currency collapsed.
S&P downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro zone
countries on Friday, with France and Austria stripped of their
coveted triple-A status.
"This is serious. It underlines the fact that the euro zone
is not through its problems. We want it to be stable and
healthy, that's in our national interest in this country, but it
means that across Europe, including the UK, we need to redouble
our efforts to get growth going," Hague told Sky News.
He called for the European Union to agree more free trade
agreements with other countries, drive forward the EU's single
market and stop passing regulations that made life more
difficult for businesses.
British Prime Minister David Cameron would press this case
at an EU summit in Brussels on Jan. 30, he said.
Hague, one of the most senior ministers in Britain's ruling
Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition, travels to Brazil this
week as part of the coalition's drive to lessen Britain's
dependence on Europe by expanding trade and investment with
major emerging economies.
Britain and other European countries have embarked on
deficit-cutting policies that critics say have damaged growth
prospects by sucking demand out of the economy.
DEFENDS POLICY ON DEFICIT
But Hague said S&P's move underlined the importance of the
British government's drive to cut a budget deficit that peaked
at above 10 percent of national output.
Britain has so far kept its triple-A status, although
ratings agency Moody's warned last month that its top-notch debt
rating was under threat from the crisis in the euro zone.
Britain's opposition Labour Party says the coalition has cut
the deficit too quickly, risking pushing the country back into
recession, although it said on Saturday it would make no
promises to reverse the coalition's spending cuts or tax
increases if it regained power.
Hague said that if the government adopted the centre-left
Labour Party's approach it would put Britain's triple-A credit
rating in danger, potentially leading to higher interest rates
that could damage the economy.
He said he did not think S&P's downgrades drove the euro
zone nearer collapse. He welcomed the fact that the European
Central Bank had been more active recently in improving the
liquidity of Europe's banking sector and said he hoped
difficulties over Greek debt repayments were resolved.
British media reports said last month that the Foreign
Office was drawing up plans to evacuate thousands of Britons
from Spain and Portugal if their banking systems collapsed.
Asked about these reports, Hague said: "We do have
contingency plans for a variety of events that may happen in the
euro zone over the coming months ... That doesn't mean we
believe all these things are going to happen. Some of the press
reports ... were rather exaggerated ... Nevertheless, we are
prepared for all eventualities."