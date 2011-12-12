LONDON Dec 12 Britain's decision to veto
a European Union treaty change aimed at tightening the bloc's
fiscal rules helped ward off "threats" to London as a leading
insurance hub, said Conservative Party politician Matthew
Hancock.
"Some of the threats that were blocked last week were to
London as a leader in insurance," Hancock told the London Policy
Conference.
The British capital is one of the world's major insurance
centres and is home to the Lloyd's of London market, as
well as listed companies such as Aviva, Prudential Plc
, Legal & General and RSA.