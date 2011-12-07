BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
LONDON Dec 7 Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday Britain would seek to wrest back greater control of its financial services industry from Europe as a result of any changes to the way the European Union operates.
"It's absolutely vital that we safeguard it (financial services industry), Cameron told parliament.
"We do see it under continued regulatory attack from Brussels and I think there is an opportunity, particularly if there is a treaty at 27, to ensure some safeguards not just for that industry but to give us greater power and control in terms of regulation here in this House of Commons," he told parliament. (Reporting by Keith Weir, Editing by Matt Falloon)
* WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB HAS WITHIN ITS MTN-PROGRAM ISSUED A SENIOR UNSECURED SEK 200M FLOATING RATE BOND WITH A TERM OF THREE YEARS