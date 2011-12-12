LONDON Dec 12 Britain's interests would
be better served if the country were "inside the EU tent" than
left on the sidelines, the chief executive of the world's
largest advertising group WPP said on Monday.
Asked what he thought of Britain's decision last week to
exercise its veto on proposed amendments to the European Union
treaty, WPP CEO Martin Sorrell replied: "Intuitively, it seems
to me that it would be better to be on the inside of the tent
than the outside."
Sorrell, who was speaking on the sidelines of the London
Policy Conference, also told Reuters that Britain's veto
"doesn't seem to be the best way" of dealing with various
economic problems within Europe, and that the decision appeared
to be "more about politics than economics."
Europe divided in a historic rift over building a closer
fiscal union to preserve the euro, with a large majority of
countries led by Germany and France agreeing to forge ahead with
a separate treaty, leaving Britain isolated.
Britain exercised its veto, saying it could not accept
proposed amendments to the EU treaty after failing to secure
concessions for itself.