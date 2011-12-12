LONDON Dec 12 Britain's interests would be better served if the country were "inside the EU tent" than left on the sidelines, the chief executive of the world's largest advertising group WPP said on Monday.

Asked what he thought of Britain's decision last week to exercise its veto on proposed amendments to the European Union treaty, WPP CEO Martin Sorrell replied: "Intuitively, it seems to me that it would be better to be on the inside of the tent than the outside."

Sorrell, who was speaking on the sidelines of the London Policy Conference, also told Reuters that Britain's veto "doesn't seem to be the best way" of dealing with various economic problems within Europe, and that the decision appeared to be "more about politics than economics."

Europe divided in a historic rift over building a closer fiscal union to preserve the euro, with a large majority of countries led by Germany and France agreeing to forge ahead with a separate treaty, leaving Britain isolated.

Britain exercised its veto, saying it could not accept proposed amendments to the EU treaty after failing to secure concessions for itself.