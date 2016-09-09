BRUSSELS, Sept 9 European Union finance
ministers need more time to find common ground on whether to set
up a crisis fund that could provide financial support to
countries in economic difficulty, the vice president of the
European Commission said on Friday.
"There is a clear need for further reflection," Valdis
Dombrovskis told a news conference in Bratislava after a meeting
of EU finance ministers where options to set up the crisis fund
were discussed for the first time.
"More work will be necessary," Dombrovskis said, adding that
some countries favour the setting up of a insurance scheme for
unemployed people, while others would prefer a fund more
dedicated to investments, and others do not consider the issue a
priority at the moment.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio; editing
by Foo Yun Chee)