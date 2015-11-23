BRUSSELS Nov 23 France's 2016 draft budget plan is broadly in line with European Union rules, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday, noting the effects of extra spending on security by Paris could only be assessed next year.

EU budget rules say a government has to keep its budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP and, if it is above that value, it has to reduce the shortfall in line with recommendations set by the council of EU finance ministers.

France's nominal budget deficit is above 3 percent, but the French government said it would cut it as requested by the ministers this year and next.

"Today we will discuss the draft budgets for France and Belgium... They are broadly compliant so there is no urgent situation on which to take a decision now," he said.

Top French officials have said that in the wake of the attacks in Paris that killed 130 people that France was likely to increase spending on defence, which might mean it would miss EU deficit reduction targets.

"This is one of the issues where the Commission can assess later on whether there are exceptional circumstances," Dijsselbloem said.

"This will be done with hindsight, so looking back and so the question is not really relevant at the moment. It may become relevant when we look back at the budgets in a year's time," he said.

Dijsselbloem noted the extra spending may not be significant.

"The sums that I have heard about to date from countries that are spending more on security are not such that their budgets would be structurally thrown off the rails," he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop)