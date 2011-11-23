BRUSSELS Nov 23 The European Commission
proposed on Wednesday new, intrusive laws to make sure budgets
of euro zone countries do not break EU rules and that their
borrowing falls, which could lead to joint debt issuance in the
future.
Following are comments from the Commission on its plans:
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO
ON ROLE OF EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK:
"Reality is of course the teacher, but in the European Union
we are a community based on the rule of law. We cannot go
against the rules of law and our own principles. And the ECB has
to act in a framework of the treaty.
"As you know, we fully respect the independence of the ECB.
We believe it is critically important for the crediblity not
only of the ECB, but also of the euro and the euro area, and we
are confident the ECB will take all the necessary measures to
guarantee, of course, not only price stability but also
financial stability. As they have been doing."
ON JOINTLY ISSUED EURO BONDS:
"We are launching the debate. At this moment, the Commission
has not yet decided on the preferred approach. We believe it is
better to put those different options, in what I believe is a
very objective way, based on sound analysis, to (a) public
consultation, including of course all our member states, but
also the citizens of Europe, the experts (and) the different
elements of our civil society."
ON INTENTION OF JOINTLY ISSUED BONDS:
"Let me repeat what I have said a number of times --
stability bonds will not solve our immediate problems and cannot
replace the reforms that are needed in countries currently under
pressure.
"But it is also important to show to public opinion and to
international investors that we are serious about stronger
governance in the euro area, both in discipline and in
convergence, and stability bonds are exactly an example of that.
"An example of reinforced governance, of a strong will to
live together in the euro area, and a good example of discipline
and convergence."
ASKED IF THE EURO BOND PAPER GOES AGAINST THE WISHES OF
GERMANY:
"I think that to consider this against any government or any
member state, that of course is completely inappropriate.
"And it would be absolutely completely inappropriate to
consider a debate, a serious debate, on very important issues as
something against a specific member state... and the most
important economy.
"So certainly our intention is not to go against anybody and
certainly not against the member state that is the biggest
economy in the euro area and in the European Union."
ON OPPOSITION TO JOINT BONDS IN GERMANY:
"I absolutely don't agree, that there is abosolute
opposition of any country. On the contrary, in my contacts I get
the exactly the opposite impression, that the idea of having
stability bonds is making its way.
"If you look at those comments made by people from Germany,
they are in fact most of all about the timing of the options we
are now putting (forward)."
ON BUDGET PROPOSALS:
"Under the new rules, the Commission will have greater
surveillance powers, so that we do not face again the situation
where failing in one country endangers the stability of the euro
area as a whole.
"National budgets will of course be prepared by governments
and voted on by national parliaments. Parliaments will of course
have the final say.
"The difference with the current system is that the
Commission will have the right to issue an opinion and may
request changes. National parliaments will for the first time
have the full information on all other countries in the euro
area."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
ON GENERAL PROPOSALS ON FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE:
"It suggests that the Commission will have the right to
propose to the council to recommend that a member state to
request financial assistance. The proposal would be based on the
commission's analysis in line with... the European Central
Bank."
ON SITUATION IN SPAIN:
"As regards the policies for fiscal consolidation and
structural reform of Spain... they are on track. Spain has taken
very significant decisions in the field of fiscal consolidation,
especially in the past year.
"...There is a very clear need to reinforce work in the
field of structural reforms, not least in the labour market."