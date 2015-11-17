* France may get budget leeway on security grounds
By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Nov 17 Italy, Lithuania, Austria and
Spain risk breaking European Union rules with their 2016 budget
plans, the European Commission said on Tuesday, as it took time
to assess the fiscal impact of the refugee crisis in Europe and
additional security expenses in France.
The Commission, the EU executive arm, checks draft budget
plans of euro zone countries every year to see if they are in
line with the Stability and Growth Pact, which sets rules for EU
budgets.
The rules say a government has to keep the headline budget
shortfall below 3 percent of GDP and strive to balance its books
in structural terms - excluding one-off revenues and spending
and the effects of the business cycle.
To be in line with the rules, each year governments must
reduce their structural deficit by at least 0.5 percent of GDP
until they are close to balance or in surplus.
The Commission pointed the finger this year at Italy,
Lithuania, Austria and Spain.
"The draft budgetary plans of these countries might result
in a significant deviation from the adjustment paths towards the
medium-term objective," it said.
France's 2016 draft budget was broadly compliant, the
Commission said, because the headline deficit was as required.
But France is under an EU disciplinary process, called the
excessive deficit procedure, for having a budget gap higher than
3 percent of GDP. EU finance ministers set annual fiscal
consolidation targets for countries under this procedure.
The Commission said Paris was at risk of missing these
targets and asked the French authorities to take the "necessary
measures within the national budgetary process" so that the 2016
budget is in line with EU rules.
The EU executive said however that it will take into account
the further costs incurred by France to boost its security after
the Paris attacks.
"One thing that is clear in the current circumstances is
that in this terrible moment the protection of citizens, the
security of citizens in France and Europe is the priority," the
EU commissioner for economics, Pierre Moscovici, told a news
conference in Brussels, noting that EU rules are flexible and
allow to respond to "unexpected circumstances".
"We will reevaluate all possible budgetary expenses of these
new developments," Moscovici said, adding that "it is too early
to say how they will impact France's budgetary trajectory."
SPAIN AND ITALY
Spain, which faces elections in December, was in bigger
trouble.
"The draft budget plan... was found to pose a risk of
non-compliance with the requirements for 2016. In particular,
neither the recommended fiscal effort nor the headline deficit
target for 2016 is forecast to be achieved," the Commission said
confirming an opinion issued in October.
It said it had asked Madrid to make sure the budget would
comply with EU rules and asked for a updated draft as soon as
possible.
Italy's draft budget plan is also at risk of non-compliance
with EU fiscal rules, the Commission said in a statement, urging
Italy to take "the necessary measures within the national
budgetary process to ensure that the 2016 budget will be
compliant".
Italy has sought in its budget fiscal leeway expected to be
approved by the Commission on the grounds of investments and
structural reforms made by the country.
The Commission will decide formally in May whether Italy's
budget leeway is in compliance.
MIGRANT IMPACT
The Commission also said that the budget costs of the
migrant crisis would be treated as an exceptional circumstance
and not counted into the deficit calculations, but concessions
will be made only after actual expenses are properly assessed.
Italy, Greece, Austria and Germany are all dealing with
hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers from the Middle East and
Africa who are fleeing conflicts and poverty in their countries.
Germany, Italy, Austria, Finland and Belgium have included
estimates of the financial impact of the refugee crisis in their
draft budgets for 2016.
"The stability and growth pact includes a provision for
unusual events outside the government's control. The Commission
is willing to use this provision," the vice president of the EU
executive, Valdis Dombrovskis, told a news conference.
"On the basis of further data provided by authorities we will
come back to this in spring when we will assess again the budget
situation in 2015 and 2016," Dombrovskis added.
Overall, the aggregate euro zone budget deficit is to shrink
to 1,7 percent in 2016 from 1.9 percent in 2015. Debt is also to
fall slightly to just below 90 percent of GDP. The Commission
said this represented a neutral fiscal stance.
