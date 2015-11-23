BRUSSELS Nov 23 Euro zone finance ministers were discussing draft budgets for 2016 on Monday but even though some are at risk of breaking EU rules, the debate is likely to be low key as politics, growth and security concerns trump fiscal discipline, officials said.

Each year, euro zone governments send the outline of their draft budgets for the coming year to the European Commission for checks that the plans are in line with EU laws on reducing budget deficits and public debt.

The Commission then issues an assessment of how each budget outline meets the rules of the 28-nation bloc and what is the overall fiscal stance for the euro zone.

This year, the Commission said Italy, Lithuania, Austria and Spain were at risk of breaking the rules and that France would fail to meet some fiscal goals set out by EU finance ministers.

The assessment is unlikely to be contested or trigger a heated debate.

"I wouldn't expect any major surprises," Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said ahead of a Eurogroup meeting that will go on through Monday evening.

The French case is tricky because Paris is subject to EU disciplinary measures called the excessive deficit procedure (EDP). If France badly misses budget consolidation targets set by EU finance ministers, the procedure could be stepped up and end in a fine. But this would not happen, Dombrovskis said.

This is because unlike during the sovereign debt crisis, when the Commission focused on the structural deficit which excludes the effects of the business cycle and one-offs, the emphasis now was back focusing on the nominal deficit number.

"According to our assessment, France is going to meet its nominal targets both this year and next. The practice in EDP ... is that if a country meets nominal targets, there is no case for stepping up the excessive deficit procedure," Dombrovskis said.

He reiterated that France was "falling substantially short of the necessary structural reforms" set by EU ministers.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said last week his country would overshoot not only the structural, but also the nominal deficit targets because of new security spending after the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

"I think that high politics will enter into the picture here and nobody wants to be harsh to the French in the current situation," one senior euro zone official said.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said on entering the discussions that security spending could be considered exceptional, therefore permissible under EU rules and could anyway be only assessed next year.

Spain is also in the spotlight because not only is it likely to see an increase rather than fall in the structural deficit, the Commission believes it will also overshoot its nominal deficit targets.

But Spain holds a parliamentary election on Dec. 20 and the Commission is likely to wait until a new government sends in a refreshed 2016 budget proposal before taking any steps.

Italy, which has its nominal deficit within EU limits, is in trouble because it should now try to bring its public finances into balance in structural terms.

But instead of cutting the structural deficit, the draft budget envisages that it would widen next year.

Austria and Lithuania also have problems with reducing the structural shortfall as required by the rules. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Ralph Boulton)