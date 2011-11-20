(Repeats Friday story without changes to text)

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS Nov 18 The European Commission will propose on Wednesday much tighter control of euro zone countries' budgets and closer economic monitoring which, if proven to work, could lead in a few years to some form of eurobonds, a senior euro zone official said.

In a bid to improve euro zone economic governance and calm market concerns about the sustainability of the single currency project, the European Union executive arm will propose two regulations to strengthen euro zone economic governance.

It will also present a study of three options for joint debt issuance of the 17 countries sharing the euro, but without any conclusions or suggestions which one to choose.

The first new law the Commission wants, would link the possibility of getting emergency loans from the euro zone bailout funds, current and future, to accepting prior close monitoring of the economy by the Commission.

The official said the monitoring would be even more extensive than for Greece, Portugal and Ireland -- countries under euro zone bailout programmes.

"If a member state is put under this enhanced surveillance, because of the risk of having to ask for a (bailout) programme then yes, then it would mean an almost permanent presence of the Commission there," the official said.

The assumption is that no country would refuse accepting such monitoring because otherwise it would not be eligible for help from the bailout fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility which will become the European Stability Mechanism from mid-2013.

RIGHTS TO INFLUENCE THE BUDGET

The second regulation would give the Commission a right to scrutinise draft budgets of euro zone countries, make suggestions of changes or even ask for a new budget draft, if the submitted one does not meet earlier agreed criteria.

The Commission would asses the euro zone budget drafts, to be submitted by mid-October, according to country-specific recommendations agreed on by EU leaders in June.

"The Commission would have the right to issue opinions or even ask for a new budget," the official said.

If necessary, Commission officials would go and discuss their position in a debate in a national parliament.

"The Commission would be of course stepping on the toes of national parliaments and their national sovereignty, so if it disagrees with them on the budget, it would have to be brave enough to go and defend its case," the official said.

Even though extensive, such more intrusive powers would not require a change of the EU treaty, according to the official, because the current treaty already says that economic policy in the EU is a matter of common concern.

If the national parliament, which would still have the last word on the budget, rejected the Commission's suggestions, the EU executive could always start disciplinary proceedings against the country under the existing EU budget rules.

BALANCED BUDGET RULE IN NATIONAL LAWS

The Commission will also propose that budget drafts in the euro zone must be constructed on the basis of forecasts from an independent institution, not a government agency.

"It can be the Commission, the European Central Bank, an independent body, it does not matter, just not a government-owned authority," the official said.

To further strengthen euro zone budget discipline the Commission will propose that numerical fiscal rules are written into national laws including a structurally balanced budget, preferably into a country's constitution.

The proposals are close to what Germany and the Netherlands have been calling for.

If the proposals are accepted and turn out to be effective in better budget control in the euro zone, the single currency area could jointly issue debt, the official said, referring to the study of what the Commission calls "stability bonds".

"If all goes right, there will be joint euro zone bonds. The Commission paper outlines in very neutral terms, without any conclusions, without arriving at any proposal, various options for euro bonds, referring to what has been presented by various think-tanks and authorities," the official said.

JOINT BOND ISSUANCE

The options are open to all 17 euro zone members, not limited to, for example, only those who have AAA credit rating.

It is not yet clear who could issue such joint debt, but the official said it would probably entail setting up a debt management office attached to the Commission.

The first option is issuance of euro zone bonds with joint and several guarantees, which means euro zone countries not only issue bonds together but all are liable for each others' debt.

The second option in the Commission study builds on the proposal of blue and red bonds by the Bruegel think-tank and a proposal by the German panel of economic experts.

It envisages joint and several issuance up to a certain limit, like the 60 percent of GDP debt threshold in the EU treaty, above which countries would be responsible for their own debt.

The third option would be several, not joint guarantees -- it would entail coordination of issuance and its terms, would bring better liquidity and transparency to the euro-denominated bond markets, but would not mean a eurobond as such.

"The joint issuance is only realistic and can only be credible once the governance structure is there and proven to function," the official said.

"The crucial part is the 'proven to function', otherwise no government will not want to enter in to this joint liability. This is definitely not something for immediate application," the official said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Ron Askew)