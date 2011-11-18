BRUSSELS Nov 18 The European Commission
will propose on Wednesday much tighter control of euro zone
countries' budgets and closer economic monitoring which, if
proven to work, could lead in a few years to some form of
eurobonds, a senior euro zone official said.
In a bid to improve euro zone economic governance and calm
market concerns about the sustainability of the single currency
project, the European Union executive arm will propose two
regulations to strengthen euro zone economic governance.
It will also present a study of three options for joint debt
issuance of the 17 countries sharing the euro, but without any
conclusions or suggestions which one to choose.
The first new law the Commission wants, would link the
possibility of getting emergency loans from the euro zone
bailout funds, current and future, to accepting prior close
monitoring of the economy by the Commission.
The official said the monitoring would be even more
extensive than for Greece, Portugal and Ireland -- countries
under euro zone bailout programmes.
"If a member state is put under this enhanced surveillance,
because of the risk of having to ask for a (bailout) programme
then yes, then it would mean an almost permanent presence of the
Commission there," the official said.
The assumption is that no country would refuse accepting
such monitoring because otherwise it would not be eligible for
help from the bailout fund -- the European Financial Stability
Facility which will become the European Stability Mechanism from
mid-2013.
RIGHTS TO INFLUENCE THE BUDGET
The second regulation would give the Commission a right to
scrutinise draft budgets of euro zone countries, make
suggestions of changes or even ask for a new budget draft, if
the submitted one does not meet earlier agreed criteria.
The Commission would asses the euro zone budget drafts, to
be submitted by mid-October, according to country-specific
recommendations agreed on by EU leaders in June.
"The Commission would have the right to issue opinions or
even ask for a new budget," the official said.
If necessary, Commission officials would go and discuss
their position in a debate in a national parliament.
"The Commission would be of course stepping on the toes of
national parliaments and their national sovereignty, so if it
disagrees with them on the budget, it would have to be brave
enough to go and defend its case," the official said.
Even though extensive, such more intrusive powers would not
require a change of the EU treaty, according to the official,
because the current treaty already says that economic policy in
the EU is a matter of common concern.
If the national parliament, which would still have the last
word on the budget, rejected the Commission's suggestions, the
EU executive could always start disciplinary proceedings against
the country under the existing EU budget rules.
BALANCED BUDGET RULE IN NATIONAL LAWS
The Commission will also propose that budget drafts in the
euro zone must be constructed on the basis of forecasts from an
independent institution, not a government agency.
"It can be the Commission, the European Central Bank, an
independent body, it does not matter, just not a
government-owned authority," the official said.
To further strengthen euro zone budget discipline the
Commission will propose that numerical fiscal rules are written
into national laws including a structurally balanced budget,
preferably into a country's constitution.
The proposals are close to what Germany and the Netherlands
have been calling for.
If the proposals are accepted and turn out to be effective
in better budget control in the euro zone, the single currency
area could jointly issue debt, the official said, referring to
the study of what the Commission calls "stability bonds".
"If all goes right, there will be joint euro zone bonds. The
Commission paper outlines in very neutral terms, without
any conclusions, without arriving at any proposal, various
options for euro bonds, referring to what has been presented by
various think-tanks and authorities," the official said.
JOINT BOND ISSUANCE
The options are open to all 17 euro zone members, not
limited to, for example, only those who have AAA credit rating.
It is not yet clear who could issue such joint debt, but the
official said it would probably entail setting up a debt
management office attached to the Commission.
The first option is issuance of euro zone bonds with joint
and several guarantees, which means euro zone countries not only
issue bonds together but all are liable for each others' debt.
The second option in the Commission study builds on the
proposal of blue and red bonds by the Bruegel think-tank and a
proposal by the German panel of economic experts.
It envisages joint and several issuance up to a certain
limit, like the 60 percent of GDP debt threshold in the EU
treaty, above which countries would be responsible for their own
debt.
The third option would be several, not joint guarantees --
it would entail coordination of issuance and its terms, would
bring better liquidity and transparency to the euro-denominated
bond markets, but would not mean a eurobond as such.
"The joint issuance is only realistic and can only be
credible once the governance structure is there and proven to
function," the official said.
"The crucial part is the 'proven to function', otherwise no
government will not want to enter in to this joint liability.
This is definitely not something for immediate application," the
official said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Ron Askew)