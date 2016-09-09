LONDON, Sept 9 Germany's 10-year Bund yield
turned positive on Friday for the first time since the day after
Britain's Brexit vote in June as a sell-off in global bonds took
hold.
Disappointment at the European Central Bank's failure to
deliver more stimulus at a meeting on Thursday weighed on euro
zone bond markets from the start of trading.
That selling gathered pace as focus turned to the
difficulties facing central banks globally, with traders
pointing to a Deutsche Bank note that said weak growth, higher
inflation and stagnant productivity would shake bond investors
for years.
The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, is studying several options to
steepen the bond yield curve, sources familiar with its thinking
said, as authorities desperately seek policy tools to revive an
economy that has failed to emerge from stagnation despite years
of massive stimulus.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 7 basis points to 0.08
percent, the first time it has climbed above zero
since the results of Britain's June 23 Brexit vote sent shock
waves through markets globally.
Thirty-year German yields soared more than 10 bps to 0.61
percent, while U.S. Treasury yields and gilt
yields both rose sharply.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)