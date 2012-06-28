* Mood worsens across the euro zone's economy
* Economic, business sentiment fall to 2009 lows
BRUSSELS, June 28 Euro zone economic sentiment
fell by more than expected in June, as managers of businesses
and in factories across the currency area saw little reason for
cheer as the region's economy stalls.
The European Commission said on Thursday its economic
sentiment index slipped by 0.6 points in the 17-nation euro zone
to 89.9, compared to the 89.5 point average forecast in a
Reuters poll. It was the index's third consecutive monthly
decline and the lowest level since the end of 2009.
As EU leaders meet for a summit in Brussels to try to find
ways to resolve the debt crisis that has gradually spread across
the continent since it began in Greece in January 2010, the mood
continued to worsen at businesses.
Factory managers said they were pessimistic about future
orders of goods, from televisions to cars, while production
levels and even current export order books - so far kept alive
by U.S. and Chinese demand - had deteriorated.
Banking and finance, at the centre of the crisis after Spain
requested a rescue for its banks this month, was also depressed,
with confidence falling by the greatest margin of all industries
and continuing a downward trend since early last year.
With one in 10 euro zone workers out of a job, households in
southern Europe in particular are struggling and confidence
among consumers fell slightly in June, with the Commission
citing "increased unemployment fears" as a major factor.
Europe's debt crisis has sapped demand from its economies
and while the euro zone narrowly escaped a recession in the
first three months of 2012, many economists expect the bloc's
economy to remain stagnant for much of this year, with a weak
recovery possible in 2013.
The Commission's business climate indicator for the euro
area also fell in June, by 0.15 points to -0.94, worse than the
Reuters poll average forecast of -0.89 and its lowest level
since December 2009.