* Mood worsens across the euro zone's economy
* Economic sentiment also falls in top economy Germany
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, June 28 Euro zone economic sentiment
fell by more than expected in June, as managers of businesses
and in factories across the currency area saw little reason for
cheer as the region's economy stalls, even in wealthier,
northern nations.
The European Commission said on Thursday its economic
sentiment index slipped by 0.6 points in the 17-nation euro zone
to 89.9, compared to the 89.5 point average forecast in a
Reuters poll. It was the index's third consecutive monthly
decline and the lowest level since the end of 2009.
As EU leaders meet for a summit in Brussels to try to find
ways to resolve the debt crisis that has gradually spread across
the continent since it began in Greece in January 2010, the mood
continued to worsen at businesses.
"The sustained fiscal austerity and 'muddling through'
approach to the crisis is clearly taking its toll on economic
confidence across the region," said ING economist Martin van
Vliet in a note to clients. "Today's figures are a further wake
up call to euro zone leaders that... the crisis also needs a
short term solution addressing the lack of growth."
Factory managers said they were pessimistic about future
orders of goods, from televisions to cars, while production
levels and even current export order books - so far kept alive
by U.S. and Chinese demand - had deteriorated.
Banking and finance, at the centre of the crisis after Spain
requested a rescue for its banks this month, was also depressed,
with confidence falling by the greatest margin of all industries
and continuing a downward trend since early last year.
With one in 10 euro zone workers out of a job, households in
southern Europe in particular are struggling and confidence
among consumers fell slightly in June, with the Commission
citing "increased unemployment fears" as a major factor.
Europe's debt crisis has sapped demand from its economies
and while the euro zone narrowly escaped a recession in the
first three months of 2012, many economists expect the bloc's
economy to remain stagnant for much of this year, with a weak
recovery possible in 2013.
But in a sign that the impact of the crisis is being felt
across the bloc and not just in the indebted Mediterranean,
economic sentiment fell in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, as
well as in the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria.
"The survey supports other evidence that the downturn is now
really hitting the core economies," said Jennifer McKeown,
senior European economist at Capital Economics in London.
The Commission's business climate indicator for the euro
area also fell in June, by 0.15 points to -0.94, worse than the
Reuters poll average forecast of -0.89 and its lowest level
since December 2009.