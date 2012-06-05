OTTAWA, June 5 The euro zone must come up with a broad plan, and not just lurch from crisis to crisis, as the global economy is running out of time to right itself, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.

"I do think in a sense, here, I don't want to sound too alarmist, but we are kind of running out of runway here. And in terms of structure of the euro zone and in terms of addressing these problems, we do need to see a broader game plan," Harper said in an interview in London with CBC television.

"We just can't say, 'Let's wait until the Greek election.' We cannot have a Greek election determining the future of the global economy, that's not fair to anybody... There's still some room, but we just can't constantly deal with short-term problems. We've actually got to have a plan to make this a stable situation."