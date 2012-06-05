OTTAWA, June 5 The euro zone must come up with a
broad plan, and not just lurch from crisis to crisis, as the
global economy is running out of time to right itself, Canadian
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.
"I do think in a sense, here, I don't want to sound too
alarmist, but we are kind of running out of runway here. And in
terms of structure of the euro zone and in terms of addressing
these problems, we do need to see a broader game plan," Harper
said in an interview in London with CBC television.
"We just can't say, 'Let's wait until the Greek election.'
We cannot have a Greek election determining the future of the
global economy, that's not fair to anybody... There's still some
room, but we just can't constantly deal with short-term
problems. We've actually got to have a plan to make this a
stable situation."