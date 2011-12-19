* Says IMF should probably act as monitor for some countries
* Urges euro zone bank recapitalization
VICTORIA, British Columbia Dec 18 European leaders have
not done enough to deal with the region's debt crisis and should probably use
the International Monetary Fund to more closely monitor countries with the
biggest problems, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Sunday.
Flaherty's comments came after ratings agency Fitch warned late on Friday
that a comprehensive solution to the euro zone debt crisis is beyond the
region's reach and some of its biggest economies could be hit with credit
downgrades in the near future.
"The European situation is quite serious and adequate steps have not been
taken," he told reporters.
He said countries with the most serious deficit and debt issues need a
monitor to make sure they implement their budget cutting plans, a role probably
best suited for the IMF.
Euro zone countries should also recapitalize weak banks, Flaherty said, once
again urging the region to use its own resources.
The euro zone is expected to tackle its debt crisis this week by offering
more cash to the IMF and long-term liquidity to banks, while moving towards
tighter fiscal rules.
Flaherty was in Victoria, British Columbia to meet with his provincial
counterparts, who are expected to push for hefty increases in health-care
transfers from the federal government when an existing funding agreement
expires.
Federal officials have not ruled out the idea of linking growth in federal
health spending to that of nominal GDP. Flaherty noted there are advantages for
the federal government in tying payments to nominal GDP growth.
"It is the best reflection of government revenues," Flaherty said. "You
know, it's inflation plus GDP. That's important to the provinces. It's important
to the Government of Canada as well because it's the best predictor of what our
revenues will be."
In response to a recent report that Canadian debt levels had reached record
highs, Flaherty once again cautioned Canadians about taking on too much debt,
"particularly residential mortgage debt because interest rates have nowhere to
go but up."
He said for now the Canadian government had done enough to cool the property
market, pointing a series of mortgage rule changes designed partly to curb
speculation, but warned policymakers will keep a close eye.
"We've tightened the markets a few times during my time as finance minister.
We're always monitoring. We're always watching," Flaherty said. "I get concerned
sometimes, particularly about the condominium market in Vancouver and Toronto
but there's a lot of investment there."
