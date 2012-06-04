UPDATE 2-Even before new political chaos, British economy was limping
* Analysts say renewed QE possible if growth falters (Adds NIESR estimate of growth, AXA comment)
TORONTO, June 4 Finance ministers from the Group of 20 will discuss the European debt crisis on Tuesday, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.
Asked whether the crisis was an issue for the G20, Flaherty told reporters: "I've been having discussions and I will have more discussions tomorrow morning, and subsequently with my G7 colleagues."
He added: "Those discussions also take place with some of the non-European members of the G20 ... who are concerned around the world outside of the euro zone with the potential consequences of a crisis in the euro zone, particularly a banking crisis."
* Analysts say renewed QE possible if growth falters (Adds NIESR estimate of growth, AXA comment)
OTTAWA, June 9 Canada's job growth accelerated in May at its fastest pace in eight months, and annual wage growth improved, prompting economists to suggest the Bank of Canada could raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.