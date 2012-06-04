TORONTO, June 4 Finance ministers from the Group of 20 will discuss the European debt crisis on Tuesday, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.

Asked whether the crisis was an issue for the G20, Flaherty told reporters: "I've been having discussions and I will have more discussions tomorrow morning, and subsequently with my G7 colleagues."

He added: "Those discussions also take place with some of the non-European members of the G20 ... who are concerned around the world outside of the euro zone with the potential consequences of a crisis in the euro zone, particularly a banking crisis."