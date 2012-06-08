QUEBEC CITY , June 8 Canadian Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty dismissed German criticism on Friday of Ottawa's
high-profile opposition to bailing Europe out of its debt
crisis.
"The European countries including Germany did not support
the United States financially when it had its crisis in 2008.
What we've been encouraging the European countries to do, the
euro zone countries to do, is to deal with this issue of a
firewall and recapitalizing their banks themselves," Flaherty
told a news conference.
Germany's ambassador to Ottawa, Georg Witschel, in an
interview in Friday's Globe and Mail newspaper, expressed
irritation and disappointment with Canada, pointing out that "a
major problem in the euro zone would have major negative
economic repercussions on Canada, so solidarity is needed."