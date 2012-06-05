OTTAWA, June 5 The Group of Seven (G7) finance
ministers and central bank chiefs discussed Europe's progress
towards a financial and fiscal union in a conference call on
Tuesday, a Canadian government spokeswoman said, echoing
comments issued earlier by Washington.
"The G7 counterparts reviewed developments in the global
economy and financial markets and the policy response under
consideration, including the progress towards financial and
fiscal union in Europe," said Mary Ann Dewey-Plante, a
spokeswoman for Finance Minister Jim Flaherty.
"They agreed to monitor developments closely ahead of the
G20 summit in Los Cabos," she added.
The statement was almost identical to one issued by the U.S.
Treasury Department earlier on Tuesday.