By Jan Strupczewski
| COPENHAGEN, March 30
COPENHAGEN, March 30 The euro zone raised the
combined lending ceiling for their two bailout funds to 700
billion euros ($930 billion) from 500 billion, striking a
compromise between demands on euro zone taxpayers and assuring
financial markets that money invested in euro zone bonds was
safe.
Below are the key elements of the euro zone new bailout
arrangement and the size of the euro zone financial effort so
far to put an end to the two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.
HOW MUCH MONEY IS AVAILABLE FOR EURO ZONE BAILOUTS NOW?
The temporary bailout fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF), can lend 440 billion euros to governments in
trouble.
It has earmarked 192 billion euros for bailouts of Greece,
Portugal and Ireland, so it has 248 billion euros left.
The euro zone can also count on 11.5 billion euros of yet
unspent funds in European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM) -
a smaller bailout fund backed by the European Union budget that
was set up in 2010 with a total of 60 billion euros in it.
So the total available now is 259.5 billion euros.
TOTAL AMOUNT CURRENTLY COMMITTED BY GOVERNMENTS TO FIGHTING THE
CRISIS: 53 billion euros in disbursed bilateral loans to Greece
under the first bailout programme + 440 billion of total EFSF
lending capacity + 60 billion of total EFSM capacity = 553
billion euros.
HOW MUCH MONEY WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM JULY 2012 TO JULY 2013?
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) will come on line in
July with the first tranche of capital, which will give it a
lending capacity of some 100 billion euros. The next tranche of
ESM capital will be paid in October, raising the ESM lending
power to some 200 billion euros.
While the ESM's starting lending capacity is far from its
target of 500 billion, the capital can be increased at any time
by the ESM's board of directors, without having to go through
with a full ratification procedure in national parliaments.
Together with the remainder of the EFSF cash, the euro zone
will therefore have some 448 billion of unused lending capacity.
Adding the EFSM money, the total rises to 459.5 billion.
Euro zone ministers decided that between July 2012 and July
2013, the maximum amount of new lending can be up to 500 billion
euros, and that it would be the ESM that would tackle any
potential new bailouts first.
Only if there is not enough money in the ESM at the time,
should the remaining EFSF cash be tapped. Ministers would
probably also consider raising ESM capital more quickly before
using further EFSF money.
TOTAL AMOUNT OF MONEY COMMITTED BY EURO ZONE GOVERNMENTS TO
FIGHTING THE CRISIS FROM JULY 2012 TO JULY 2013:
53 billion euros in disbursed bilateral loans to Greece
under the first bailout programme + 440 billion of total EFSF
lending capacity + 60 billion of total EFSM capacity + 200
billion in ESM lending capacity = 753 billion euros.
WHAT WILL BE THE EURO ZONE BAILOUT CAPACITY FROM JULY 2013?
The EFSF will no longer be able to finance any new bailouts,
only to service the programmes it will have entered into by
then, so the 248 billion available now, assuming no new
programmes are signed, will disappear.
Whatever is still left of the EFSM money by then will also
disappear as the fund will cease operations at the same time as
the EFSF.
Instead, the ESM will get two more tranches of capital,
raising its bailout capacity to 400 billion euros, so the total
available lending capacity will be 400 billion euros.
TOTAL AMOUNT OF MONEY COMMITTED BY EURO ZONE GOVERNMENTS TO
FIGHTING THE CRISIS FROM JULY 2013:
53 billion euros in disbursed bilateral loans to Greece
under the first bailout programme + 192 billion of EFSF
commitments to the second Greek programme, to Ireland and
Portugal + 48.5 billion euros of EFSM commitments to Ireland and
Portugal + 400 billion in ESM lending capacity = 693.5 billion
euros.
WHAT WILL BE THE EURO ZONE BAILOUT CAPACITY FROM JULY 2014?
The ESM will receive its last tranche of capital in 2014,
raising its bailout capacity to the full 500 billion euros.
TOTAL AMOUNT OF MONEY COMMITTED BY EURO ZONE GOVERNMENTS TO
FIGHTING THE CRISIS FROM JULY 2014:
53 billion euros in disbursed bilateral loans to Greece under
the first bailout programme + 192 billion of EFSF commitments to
Greece, Ireland and Portugal + 48.5 billion euros of EFSM
commitments to Ireland and Portugal + 500 billion in ESM lending
capacity = 793.5 billion euros.