MONTREAL, June 11 Canada's top policymakers
endorsed on Monday the European Union's rescue package for
Spanish banks as an important step toward fiscal and financial
integration in the euro zone.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, who is also head of the
Group of 20's Financial Stability Board (FSB), told a business
conference that the agreement on the weekend will reinforce the
monetary union.
"By centralizing bank restructuring, recapitalizing banks
with European rather than national resources, moving towards
more centralized supervisory oversight and harmonizing deposit
insurance, Europe can break the increasingly toxic links between
banks and sovereigns," he said.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper also applauded the euro zone
move in remarks made at the same conference, and Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty followed suit in Ottawa.
"I am encouraged. We've been urging them for a long time to
get moving on this issue," Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa.
"This doesn't solve the problem, but it's a step in the right
direction."
As chairman of the FSB, a regulatory task force for the G20
top economies, Carney has said it was important not to let up on
financial improvements.
"This financial reform agenda can be combined with bold
steps in Europe to rebuild the single European financial market
on a more robust foundation, and bold steps are now under
consideration, such as current proposals to create a banking
union," he said.