MONTREAL, June 11 Bank of Canada Governor and
Financial Stability Board head Mark Carney on Monday welcomed
the European Union's Spanish rescue package, saying it was an
important step toward needed financial and fiscal union.
"This weekend's agreement to recapitalize the Spanish
banking system marks important progress towards greater
financial and fiscal union that will reinforce the monetary
union," said Carney.
He said by taking a number of financial reforms, "Europe can
break the increasingly toxic links between banks and
sovereigns." He lauded what he called bold proposals to create a
banking union.